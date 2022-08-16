North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.46 Per Share

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from North European Oil Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

North European Oil Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Price Performance

NRT stock opened at $16.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.65. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $20.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

North European Oil Royalty Trust ( NYSE:NRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The energy company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. North European Oil Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 5,275.81% and a net margin of 92.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in North European Oil Royalty Trust stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Rating) by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,744 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,287 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in North European Oil Royalty Trust were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in various concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The company has rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.

