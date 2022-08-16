North European Oil Royalty Trust (NRT) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 18th

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from North European Oil Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

North European Oil Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NRT traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.03. The stock had a trading volume of 167 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,852. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.91 and its 200-day moving average is $15.65. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $20.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On North European Oil Royalty Trust

North European Oil Royalty Trust ( NYSE:NRT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The energy company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.77 million during the quarter. North European Oil Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 5,275.81% and a net margin of 92.85%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in North European Oil Royalty Trust stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,646 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 843 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in North European Oil Royalty Trust were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About North European Oil Royalty Trust

North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in various concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The company has rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.

