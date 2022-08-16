Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) PT Lowered to $38.00

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $60.00 to $38.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NKTX. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Nkarta from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Nkarta from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Nkarta currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.63.

NKTX stock opened at $18.39 on Friday. Nkarta has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $37.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.39. The firm has a market cap of $607.05 million, a PE ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 0.11.

In related news, insider Ralph Brandenberger sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $40,230.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,598. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,733 shares of company stock valued at $282,137. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deep Track Capital LP lifted its position in Nkarta by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,113,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,055,000 after buying an additional 849,369 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Nkarta by 392.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,359,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,297 shares in the last quarter. SR One Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Nkarta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,427,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Nkarta by 523,829.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 880,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,844,000 after buying an additional 880,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Nkarta in the second quarter valued at $10,669,000. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

