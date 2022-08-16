Niftyx Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.89 Million (SHROOM)

Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 15th. One Niftyx Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0757 or 0.00000313 BTC on major exchanges. Niftyx Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.89 million and approximately $6,314.00 worth of Niftyx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Niftyx Protocol has traded up 34.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,156.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004140 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003959 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004140 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004193 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002117 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.98 or 0.00128237 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00035948 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00065705 BTC.

Niftyx Protocol Coin Profile

Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2020. Niftyx Protocol’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Niftyx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NiftyxProtocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

