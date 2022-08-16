NFT Index Price Tops $745.00 on Major Exchanges (NFTI)

NFT Index (NFTI) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Over the last seven days, NFT Index has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. NFT Index has a total market cap of $1.66 million and $448.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT Index coin can currently be bought for approximately $745.00 or 0.03120721 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,872.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004189 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003913 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004187 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004232 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002142 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00128491 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00035400 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00068656 BTC.

About NFT Index

NFT Index is a coin. NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN.

NFT Index Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The NFT Index is a digital asset index designed to track tokens’ performance within the NFT industry. The index is weighted based on the value of each token’s circulating supply. NFT Index aims to track NFT projects in Decentralized Finance that show a commitment to ongoing maintenance and development. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT Index should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

