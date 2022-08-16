Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at 3.15, but opened at 3.35. Nextdoor shares last traded at 3.34, with a volume of 32,168 shares traded.

Specifically, major shareholder Greylock 16 Gp Llc acquired 1,611,554 shares of Nextdoor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of 3.55 per share, with a total value of 5,721,016.70. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,253,364 shares in the company, valued at 18,649,442.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Nextdoor news, major shareholder Greylock 16 Gp Llc bought 1,611,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of 3.55 per share, for a total transaction of 5,721,016.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,253,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 18,649,442.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Sze bought 2,050,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of 3.13 per share, with a total value of 6,416,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,845,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately 5,774,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 8,937,072 shares of company stock valued at $28,686,502. 41.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KIND. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Nextdoor to $6.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Nextdoor from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Nextdoor from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Nextdoor from $4.50 to $3.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 4.55.

The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is 3.39 and its 200-day moving average is 4.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in Nextdoor in the fourth quarter valued at $569,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nextdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Sycale Advisors NY LLC purchased a new position in Nextdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $2,844,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Nextdoor during the first quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Allen Operations LLC purchased a new position in Nextdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $3,583,000.

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections.

