Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Newpark Resources Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE NR opened at $2.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.68 million, a P/E ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 2.92. Newpark Resources has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $4.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Institutional Trading of Newpark Resources

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Newpark Resources by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 182,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 81,064 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 115.9% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 201,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 108,322 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Newpark Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Newpark Resources by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 81,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 20,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Newpark Resources by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 18,458 shares during the period. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. The company operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

