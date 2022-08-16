NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Shares of NPTN opened at $16.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $859.56 million, a P/E ratio of -123.15 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.73 and a 200 day moving average of $15.39. NeoPhotonics has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $16.14.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $95.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.61 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NeoPhotonics will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bandel L. Carano sold 3,370 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $50,785.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,421 shares in the company, valued at $368,024.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 8,500 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total transaction of $134,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 456,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,208,051.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 276.1% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 141,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 103,867 shares during the period. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,342,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 227.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 114,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 79,719 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics during the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks. It offers transmitter and receiver components, and coherent modules, as well as switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of approximately 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers; electro-absorptively modulated lasers; distributed feedback lasers; component lasers; and integrated coherent receivers and modulators.

