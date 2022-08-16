Necessity Retail REIT (NYSEARCA:RTL) Downgraded to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Necessity Retail REIT (NYSEARCA:RTL – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Necessity Retail REIT in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a market perform rating for the company.

Necessity Retail REIT Trading Up 0.1 %

Necessity Retail REIT stock opened at $8.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 1.40. Necessity Retail REIT has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $9.48.

Necessity Retail REIT Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Necessity Retail REIT

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. Necessity Retail REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -154.54%.

In related news, CFO Jason F. Doyle purchased 7,200 shares of Necessity Retail REIT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.94 per share, with a total value of $49,968.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 33,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,809.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Necessity Retail REIT

The Necessity Retail REIT (Nasdaq: RTL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S. Additional information about RTL can be found on its website at www.necessityretailreit.com.

Featured Stories

