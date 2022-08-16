NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Market Cap Hits $4.09 Billion

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $4.09 billion and $315.22 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded up 1% against the dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for about $5.35 or 0.00022308 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00114904 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.07 or 0.00254580 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00033869 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00008976 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000302 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000109 BTC.

StoneDAO (SDT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000561 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 763,979,003 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

