Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) Rating Lowered to D at TheStreet

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on NLS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nautilus in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Nautilus from $14.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Nautilus from $15.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

NLS opened at $2.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.02 and a 200 day moving average of $3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 2.52. Nautilus has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65.

Nautilus ( NYSE:NLS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.05. Nautilus had a negative net margin of 20.99% and a negative return on equity of 39.46%. The firm had revenue of $119.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.40 million. On average, research analysts expect that Nautilus will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jeffery Lynn Collins purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.15 per share, for a total transaction of $43,000.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 40,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,832.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 2,016,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,359,000 after acquiring an additional 718,719 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,693,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,978,000 after acquiring an additional 78,631 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 196.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,152,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 763,883 shares in the last quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 1,125,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 926,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. 59.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail.

