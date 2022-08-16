Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on NLS. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Nautilus from $15.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Nautilus from $14.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nautilus in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Nautilus from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other news, VP Jeffery Lynn Collins purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.15 per share, for a total transaction of $43,000.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 40,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,832.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nautilus by 845.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 17,665 shares during the period. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nautilus in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in Nautilus by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 61,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 32,152 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nautilus in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Nautilus by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 753,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 248,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NLS opened at $2.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.20. Nautilus has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $12.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $119.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.40 million. Nautilus had a negative return on equity of 39.46% and a negative net margin of 20.99%. On average, analysts predict that Nautilus will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail.

