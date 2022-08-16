National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) PT Raised to C$104.00

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at CIBC from C$102.00 to C$104.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.45.

National Bank of Canada Stock Down 1.1 %

OTCMKTS:NTIOF traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $72.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.13. National Bank of Canada has a one year low of $63.50 and a one year high of $88.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.86 and its 200-day moving average is $73.61.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada ( OTCMKTS:NTIOF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 29.61%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

