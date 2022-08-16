Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) PT Raised to $205.00

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $188.00 to $205.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $189.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Nasdaq from $239.00 to $197.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Nasdaq from $182.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Nasdaq from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $206.82.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Nasdaq stock opened at $191.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Nasdaq has a 12 month low of $140.31 and a 12 month high of $214.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.83 and its 200-day moving average is $166.26.

Nasdaq’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Monday, August 29th. The 3-1 split was announced on Wednesday, July 20th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, August 26th.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.16. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 35.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $224,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,440,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.76, for a total transaction of $185,329.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,439,163.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $224,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,440,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,311 shares of company stock worth $893,290 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nasdaq

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Nasdaq by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

