Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Coverage Initiated at Rosenblatt Securities

Research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $182.00 to $174.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $239.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $189.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.82.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $191.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 641,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,808. The company has a 50-day moving average of $163.83 and a 200-day moving average of $166.26. Nasdaq has a 12 month low of $140.31 and a 12 month high of $214.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $31.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.95.

Shares of Nasdaq are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, August 29th. The 3-1 split was announced on Wednesday, July 20th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, August 26th.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.16. Nasdaq had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The company had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nasdaq will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.76, for a total value of $185,329.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,201 shares in the company, valued at $2,439,163.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.76, for a total value of $185,329.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,201 shares in the company, valued at $2,439,163.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.11, for a total value of $185,327.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,407,857.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,291 shares of company stock worth $1,078,617 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nasdaq

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 131.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the first quarter worth $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the second quarter worth $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 110.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nasdaq

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.