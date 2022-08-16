Nasdacoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $5,103.00 (NSD)

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 16th. In the last week, Nasdacoin has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nasdacoin has a market capitalization of $37,315.87 and $5,103.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nasdacoin alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000157 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 41.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Nasdacoin

NSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 29,215,478 coins. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nasdacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nasdacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.