Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Hits New 12-Month High at $26.92

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.92 and last traded at $26.89, with a volume of 879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.58.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NSSC shares. B. Riley upgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.17.
The company has a market cap of $977.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.42 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.59.
Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.
