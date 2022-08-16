Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Hits New 12-Month High at $26.92

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.92 and last traded at $26.89, with a volume of 879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NSSC shares. B. Riley upgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Napco Security Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of $977.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.42 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Napco Security Technologies

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSSC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 99.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,854,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,059,000 after purchasing an additional 925,876 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,635,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,559,000 after purchasing an additional 837,472 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,230,000 after buying an additional 721,575 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,273,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,136,000 after acquiring an additional 638,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,042,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,394,000 after buying an additional 515,415 shares during the last quarter. 32.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.