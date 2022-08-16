Nabox Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (NABOX)

Nabox (NABOX) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 16th. Nabox has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and approximately $595,560.00 worth of Nabox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nabox has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Nabox coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004195 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002342 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001567 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00036823 BTC.
Nabox Profile
Nabox’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 175,988,291,935 coins. Nabox’s official Twitter account is @naboxwallet.
Nabox Coin Trading
