Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.40.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NBR. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $132.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $170.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $170.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th.

NYSE:NBR opened at $125.82 on Tuesday. Nabors Industries has a 12-month low of $65.58 and a 12-month high of $207.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nabors Industries by 158.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 234,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,863,000 after acquiring an additional 143,840 shares during the last quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Nabors Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,871,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,530,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Nabors Industries by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,276,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $194,989,000 after acquiring an additional 50,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Nabors Industries by 238.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,486,000 after acquiring an additional 48,364 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

