Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $274.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MURGY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €330.00 ($336.73) to €335.00 ($341.84) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Societe Generale dropped their target price on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €275.00 ($280.61) to €265.00 ($270.41) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €266.00 ($271.43) to €270.00 ($275.51) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Trading Down 1.3 %

OTCMKTS MURGY opened at $24.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.03 and its 200-day moving average is $25.11. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a one year low of $21.21 and a one year high of $31.95.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Company Profile

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

