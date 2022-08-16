Multiplier 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $123.00 (MXX)

Multiplier (MXX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Multiplier has a total market capitalization of $557,895.75 and $123.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Multiplier coin can currently be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Multiplier has traded up 1.1% against the dollar.

Multiplier Coin Profile

Multiplier’s total supply is 186,586,282 coins and its circulating supply is 136,282,418 coins. The official website for Multiplier is multiplier.finance. Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here. Multiplier’s official message board is medium.com/@multiplierfinance.

Buying and Selling Multiplier

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using US dollars.

