M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.20

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 1.20 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%.

M&T Bank has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. M&T Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 24.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect M&T Bank to earn $19.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.1%.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTB traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $191.41. 769,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,416,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. M&T Bank has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $193.42. The company has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.59.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($1.67). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 23.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank will post 15.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.83, for a total value of $393,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,350 shares in the company, valued at $956,740.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,667 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.28, for a total value of $883,369.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,740,808.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 2,200 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.83, for a total transaction of $393,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,350 shares in the company, valued at $956,740.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,508 shares of company stock valued at $5,171,031. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 27,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in M&T Bank by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank to $200.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank to $188.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $214.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.71.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Featured Stories

