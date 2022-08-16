MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Purchased by Martin Investment Management LLC

Martin Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,165 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the quarter. MSCI comprises about 2.3% of Martin Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $9,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of MSCI during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 76.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 83 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of MSCI by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 72 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in MSCI in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on MSCI from $478.00 to $513.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on MSCI from $507.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.25.

Insider Transactions at MSCI

MSCI Stock Performance

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total transaction of $2,507,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,744,015.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI traded down $6.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $501.80. The stock had a trading volume of 4,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,229. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $438.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $464.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.63 and a beta of 1.09. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $376.41 and a 1-year high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.07. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 151.89% and a net margin of 36.85%. The firm had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 11.35 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.44%.

MSCI Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.