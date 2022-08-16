MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,410,000 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the July 15th total of 11,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 10.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of MP Materials from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MP Materials from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

Get MP Materials alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at MP Materials

In other news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 241,632 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $9,713,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,388,063 shares in the company, valued at $55,800,132.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other MP Materials news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 241,632 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $9,713,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,388,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,800,132.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $151,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,603,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,778,765.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,870,789 shares of company stock worth $185,732,283 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MP Materials

MP Materials Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MP. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,806,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,193 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,398,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,580 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 925.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,568,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,700 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,208,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,661,000 after purchasing an additional 838,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 583.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 576,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,493,000 after purchasing an additional 492,184 shares during the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MP traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.21. 2,295,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,914,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 19.75 and a current ratio of 20.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.77. MP Materials has a 1 year low of $27.48 and a 1 year high of $60.19. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.94.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. MP Materials had a net margin of 49.26% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The firm had revenue of $143.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that MP Materials will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

About MP Materials

(Get Rating)

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.