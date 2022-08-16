Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Downgraded by Exane BNP Paribas to Neutral

Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. DNB Markets lowered Mowi ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays lowered Mowi ASA from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $235.00.

Mowi ASA Price Performance

OTCMKTS:MHGVY opened at $22.41 on Friday. Mowi ASA has a 12 month low of $21.27 and a 12 month high of $29.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.90.

About Mowi ASA

Mowi ASA, a seafood company, produces and supplies farmed salmon products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. It is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities. The company offers whole gutted fish, including Label Rouge and organic salmon; and white fish and other seafood products, as well as fillets, steaks, cutlets, portions, loins, kebabs, and steak combos.

