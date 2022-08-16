Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) CEO Gregory Q. Brown Sells 69,229 Shares

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 69,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $17,708,778.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at $17,984,786.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $256.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,580. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.18 and a 1-year high of $273.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.85, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.92.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.20. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 571.78% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSI. Loop Capital began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.11.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 104.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 145 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

