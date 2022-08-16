Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Position Increased by Keebeck Alpha LP

Keebeck Alpha LP increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MS. State Street Corp increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,520,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,811,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714,510 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,850,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,334,943,000 after acquiring an additional 183,686 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,576,425,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,271,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,302,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,718,415 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,769,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $941,235,000 after acquiring an additional 321,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,286,245. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.41. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $109.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.89.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.33%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.89%.

MS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.75.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

