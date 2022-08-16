Morgan Stanley Lowers Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) to Underweight

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $5.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $10.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.

Get Centessa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $365.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.27. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $25.98. The company has a current ratio of 15.48, a quick ratio of 15.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Centessa Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CNTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.09. On average, research analysts predict that Centessa Pharmaceuticals will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Saurabh Saha purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.63 per share, with a total value of $46,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Saurabh Saha acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.63 per share, for a total transaction of $46,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,940. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Antoine Yver sold 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $45,773.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 730,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,674,902.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,723 shares of company stock valued at $232,611 in the last 90 days. 9.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centessa Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 517,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 146,831 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 111.6% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 343,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after buying an additional 56,888 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 419,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 215,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $4,504,000. 95.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its registrational pipeline products include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.