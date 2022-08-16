Mood Media (TSE:MM) Stock Price Up ∞

Mood Media Corporation (TSE:MM – Get Rating)’s share price rose ∞ during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 100,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 415,833 shares.
Mood Media Stock Up ∞
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.17.
About Mood Media
Mood Media Corporation provides in-store audio, visual, mobile, voice, drive thru, commercial television, social and scent marketing solutions. The Company’s segments include In-Store Media North America, In-Store Media International, BIS and Other. Its businesses include specialist retailers, department stores, supermarkets, financial institutions and fitness clubs, as well as hotels, car dealerships and restaurants.
