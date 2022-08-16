MONK Market Cap Hits $879,377.22 (MONK)

MONK (MONK) traded 44.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 16th. MONK has a total market cap of $879,377.22 and $16,264.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MONK has traded 12% lower against the US dollar. One MONK coin can now be bought for $0.0678 or 0.00000284 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Unidef (U) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004897 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002155 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000271 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000033 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MONK Coin Profile

MONK (CRYPTO:MONK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_.

MONK Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

