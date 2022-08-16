MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

MoneyGram International Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of MGI stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $10.35. 666,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,044,137. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.16. The company has a market capitalization of $997.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -258.75 and a beta of 1.19. MoneyGram International has a twelve month low of $5.06 and a twelve month high of $10.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MoneyGram International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 271.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in MoneyGram International during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MoneyGram International during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in MoneyGram International during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in MoneyGram International during the second quarter worth about $108,000. 68.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MoneyGram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, account deposit, and kiosk-based services, as well as mobile app solutions.

