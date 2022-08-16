Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Position Boosted by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates raised its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 408.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,677 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 197.9% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 7.1% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 15,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 14.0% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 64,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 7,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5.0% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $65.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $89.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.42. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.63 and a 52-week high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.18.

Mondelez International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.