MonaCoin (MONA) Market Cap Tops $35.26 Million

MonaCoin (MONA) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 16th. One MonaCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00002260 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. MonaCoin has a total market capitalization of $35.26 million and approximately $69,143.00 worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23,739.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,870.38 or 0.07878783 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.66 or 0.00171284 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00021751 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.84 or 0.00256265 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $168.75 or 0.00710835 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.27 or 0.00574013 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00005356 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About MonaCoin

MONA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org.

MonaCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

