Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Sells 302 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,878 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LH. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 352.2% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 991.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 92.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.75.

In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total transaction of $665,638.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total value of $665,638.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,600.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $8,151,474.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,245,002.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $260.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $242.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.74. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $212.40 and a 1 year high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.35. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.13 earnings per share. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 13.78%.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

