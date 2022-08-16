Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Sells 144 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,390 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $31,330,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,167,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,683 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,258,000. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,887 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Cowen cut their price target on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.77.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $66,870,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,800,247.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $66,870,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,800,247.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224 in the last 90 days. 43.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ORCL stock opened at $79.11 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $63.76 and a 52-week high of $106.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.33. The firm has a market cap of $210.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

