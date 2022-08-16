Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Purchases 164 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VDC. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 529,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,844,000 after buying an additional 62,343 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,663,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $196.54 on Tuesday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $175.69 and a twelve month high of $210.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.62.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

