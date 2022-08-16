Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Invests $338,000 in Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 49,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Rent the Runway in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rent the Runway during the first quarter valued at $220,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in Rent the Runway during the fourth quarter valued at $414,000. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Rent the Runway in the 4th quarter worth $652,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Rent the Runway alerts:

Rent the Runway Stock Performance

Shares of RENT opened at $5.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78. Rent the Runway, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.99 and a 1-year high of $24.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.01 and a 200 day moving average of $4.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rent the Runway ( NASDAQ:RENT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $67.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.25 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rent the Runway, Inc. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Rent the Runway from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Rent the Runway from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Rent the Runway from $22.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Rent the Runway from $16.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Rent the Runway in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rent the Runway presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 9,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total transaction of $42,786.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 17,744 shares of company stock worth $80,913 in the last ninety days. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rent the Runway Profile

(Get Rating)

Rent the Runway, Inc rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RENT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rent the Runway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent the Runway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.