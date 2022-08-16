Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $579,000 Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RTX opened at $96.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.47 and its 200-day moving average is $95.78. The company has a market cap of $141.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $79.00 and a 1-year high of $106.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 73.58%.

Several research firms have recently commented on RTX. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Vertical Research lowered their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

