Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $362,000 Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 809 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 66 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NYSE NOC opened at $486.87 on Tuesday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $344.89 and a 52-week high of $492.30. The stock has a market cap of $75.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $466.35 and a 200-day moving average of $448.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total value of $280,524.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,308. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total transaction of $4,818,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,851,510.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total transaction of $280,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,607 shares of company stock worth $7,007,034 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NOC. Robert W. Baird upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $488.00 to $529.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $468.18.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

