Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ecolab by 1.9% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 84.0% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 70,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,495,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Bank purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $533,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,756,652.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $533,568.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,530 shares in the company, valued at $3,756,652.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $503,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,396,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $176.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.98, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.02. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.82 and a 1 year high of $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Ecolab from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.12.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

