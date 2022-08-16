Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Grows Position in SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) by 75.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,800 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of SOPHiA GENETICS worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in SOPHiA GENETICS by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. purchased a new stake in SOPHiA GENETICS in the 1st quarter valued at $498,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 19,308 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its holdings in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 146,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA purchased a new position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS during the 1st quarter worth $1,759,000. 27.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SOPHiA GENETICS alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

SOPHiA GENETICS Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SOPH opened at $4.50 on Tuesday. SOPHiA GENETICS SA has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $19.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.49.

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $11.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.77 million. SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative net margin of 211.72% and a negative return on equity of 35.51%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SOPHiA GENETICS SA will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SOPHiA GENETICS

(Get Rating)

SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a healthcare technology company. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, products, and services are used by hospital, laboratory, and biopharma worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SOPHiA GENETICS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOPHiA GENETICS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.