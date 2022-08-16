Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 159.5% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 236,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,366,000 after acquiring an additional 145,142 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 1st quarter worth $5,845,000. Theory Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,716,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 69,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 30,791 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 393.9% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 36,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 29,061 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PHO opened at $54.57 on Tuesday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $61.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.97.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.039 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. This is a boost from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

