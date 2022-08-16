Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,093 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Blackstone by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,485,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,720,879,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049,041 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,425,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,995,902,000 after buying an additional 580,635 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,366,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,080,985,000 after buying an additional 406,797 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $831,839,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,877,233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $619,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $424,065.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,311,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,310,582.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,236 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $424,065.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,311,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,310,582.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 205,954 shares of company stock valued at $11,578,255. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Blackstone Trading Down 0.1 %
Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.
Blackstone Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 92.70%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
BX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Blackstone to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.36.
Blackstone Profile
Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.
