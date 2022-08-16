Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Buys 2,834 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 117.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 162.2% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 367,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,105,000 after buying an additional 227,519 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $741,000. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $868,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,948,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,245,000 after purchasing an additional 66,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MS stock opened at $92.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.41. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $109.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.89.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.89%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.75.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

