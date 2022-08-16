Mizuho Boosts Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Price Target to $8.00

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Mizuho from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

UBX has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Unity Biotechnology from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.20.

UBX stock opened at $1.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.70 and its 200 day moving average is $0.87. The stock has a market cap of $89.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.65. Unity Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $3.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 21.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 25.4% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 12,681 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 5.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 957,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 51,003 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 39.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 389,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 111,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 4.0% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 724,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 28,087 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate includes UBX1325, which is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including diabetic macular edema, age-related macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy.

