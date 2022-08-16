Mizuho Boosts Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Price Target to $8.00

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Mizuho from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
UBX has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Unity Biotechnology from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.20.
UBX stock opened at $1.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.70 and its 200 day moving average is $0.87. The stock has a market cap of $89.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.65. Unity Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $3.64.
Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate includes UBX1325, which is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including diabetic macular edema, age-related macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy.
