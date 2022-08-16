Miramar Capital LLC Takes Position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Miramar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in ABB by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,173,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $769,836,000 after acquiring an additional 324,811 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ABB by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,079,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $617,041,000 after purchasing an additional 861,832 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in ABB by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,471,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,518,000 after buying an additional 96,369 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ABB by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,743,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,557,000 after purchasing an additional 201,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ABB by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 892,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,054,000 after purchasing an additional 20,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABB traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.57. 38,828 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,552,110. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.18 and a 200 day moving average of $30.78. ABB Ltd has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $39.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.10.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ABB from CHF 27 to CHF 27.20 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ABB from CHF 32 to CHF 33 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.03.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

