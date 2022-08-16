Miramar Capital LLC Sells 62,631 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Miramar Capital LLC lowered its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,904 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 62,631 shares during the quarter. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $1,251,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,051,555 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $254,245,000 after buying an additional 104,553 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 147.2% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,001 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,517 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 13,807 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.35. 368,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,334,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $178.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.63. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $36.57 and a 52 week high of $61.80.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Macquarie downgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen decreased their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.17.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

