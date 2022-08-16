Miramar Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 2,400 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Miramar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 38.6% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 3,489 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,066 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 34,375 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 20,164.0% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,009,959 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,975 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 13,761 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded down $1.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $179.33. 427,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,443,108. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.12. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.25 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.75, for a total value of $57,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,763,956.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,104 shares of company stock valued at $702,902. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on META shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.98.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

