Miramar Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Miramar Capital LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,199,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Stock Up 0.2 %

PFG traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.29. 39,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,339,171. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.97 and a 12-month high of $80.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.36.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 24.69%. Analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.56%.

Insider Transactions at Principal Financial Group

In related news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 10,000 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $710,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,093 shares in the company, valued at $2,633,603. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group to $76.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group to $81.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.40.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

