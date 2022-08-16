Miramar Capital LLC Increases Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Miramar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the quarter. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth $263,000. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,578 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at $116,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,278,000 after acquiring an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 58,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYM stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.34. 37,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,258,465. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.63 and a 52 week high of $115.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.27.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.